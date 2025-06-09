ORNG Disaster Response Exercise and Joint Staff Training Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Lindsey provides guidance as the exercise controller during the Joint Staff disaster response exercise at Kingsley Field, in Klamath Ore. This exercise was conducted as a culminating event for the Joint Staff Training Course, a training by U.S. Army NORTHCOM to National Guard Domestic Operations Teams, and is designed to test and develop plans and skillsets related to disaster response integration of National Guard Members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Gregory Walsh)