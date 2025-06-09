Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ORNG Disaster Response Exercise and Joint Staff Training Course [Image 5 of 7]

    ORNG Disaster Response Exercise and Joint Staff Training Course

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Maj. Gregory Walsh 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army LtCol Daniel Robledo provides guidance and an overview of the simulated disaster area of operations during the Joint Staff Training Course at Kingsley Field, in Klamath Ore. The Joint Staff Training Course is a training by U.S. Army NORTHCOM to National Guard Domestic Operations Teams, and is designed to test and develop plans and skillsets related to disaster response integration of National Guard Members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Gregory Walsh)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 19:34
    Photo ID: 9125320
    VIRIN: 250612-Z-KX380-1019
    Resolution: 3373x2530
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: OREGON, US
