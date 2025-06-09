ORNG Disaster Response Exercise and Joint Staff Training Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army LtCol Daniel Robledo provides guidance and an overview of the simulated disaster area of operations during the Joint Staff Training Course at Kingsley Field, in Klamath Ore. The Joint Staff Training Course is a training by U.S. Army NORTHCOM to National Guard Domestic Operations Teams, and is designed to test and develop plans and skillsets related to disaster response integration of National Guard Members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Gregory Walsh)