U.S. Army LtCol Daniel Robledo provides guidance and an overview of the simulated disaster area of operations during the Joint Staff Training Course at Kingsley Field, in Klamath Ore. The Joint Staff Training Course is a training by U.S. Army NORTHCOM to National Guard Domestic Operations Teams, and is designed to test and develop plans and skillsets related to disaster response integration of National Guard Members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Gregory Walsh)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 19:34
|Photo ID:
|9125320
|VIRIN:
|250612-Z-KX380-1019
|Resolution:
|3373x2530
|Size:
|2.82 MB
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ORNG Disaster Response Exercise and Joint Staff Training Course [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Gregory Walsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.