ORNG Disaster Response Exercise and Joint Staff Training Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military, State, and Federal participants in the Oregon National Guard Disaster Response Exercise gather under an F-15 for a group photo upon completion of the exercise at Kingsley Field, in Klamath Ore. The exercise was the culminating event for the Joint Staff Training Course, a training by U.S. Army NORTHCOM to National Guard Domestic Operations Teams, and is designed to test and develop plans and skillsets related to disaster response integration of National Guard Members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Gregory Walsh)