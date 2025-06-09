ORNG Disaster Response Exercise and Joint Staff Training Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army LtCol Robledo the S3 Operations Officer receives instruction during the Joint Staff Training Course, at Kingsley Field, in Klamath Ore., the training is provided by U.S. Army NORTHCOM to National Guard Domestic Operations Teams, and is designed to test and develop plans and skillsets related to disaster response integration of National Guard Members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Gregory Walsh)