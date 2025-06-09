Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ORNG Disaster Response Exercise and Joint Staff Training Course [Image 1 of 7]

    ORNG Disaster Response Exercise and Joint Staff Training Course

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Photo by Maj. Gregory Walsh 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Kroeller provides an personnel and intelligence update to the staff participating in the Joint Staff disaster response exercise at Kingsley Field, in Klamath Ore. This exercise was conducted as part of the Joint Staff Training Course, a training by U.S. Army NORTHCOM to National Guard Domestic Operations Teams, and is designed to test and develop plans and skillsets related to disaster response integration of National Guard Members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Gregory Walsh)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 19:34
    Photo ID: 9125316
    VIRIN: 250614-Z-KX380-1004
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.69 MB
    Location: OREGON, US
    Joint Staff Training Course

