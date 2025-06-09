ORNG Disaster Response Exercise and Joint Staff Training Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian Kroeller provides an personnel and intelligence update to the staff participating in the Joint Staff disaster response exercise at Kingsley Field, in Klamath Ore. This exercise was conducted as part of the Joint Staff Training Course, a training by U.S. Army NORTHCOM to National Guard Domestic Operations Teams, and is designed to test and develop plans and skillsets related to disaster response integration of National Guard Members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Gregory Walsh)