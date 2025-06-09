ORNG Disaster Response Exercise and Joint Staff Training Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army LtCol Daniel Robledo reviews the simulated disaster area of operations to ensure alignment with staff estimates and logistical support needs during the Joint Staff Training Course at Kingsley Field, in Klamath Ore. The Joint Staff Training Course is a training by U.S. Army NORTHCOM to National Guard Domestic Operations Teams, and is designed to test and develop plans and skillsets related to disaster response integration of National Guard Members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Gregory Walsh)