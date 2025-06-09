19 AW hosts retreat ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, stands at parade rest during an Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) retreat ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 7, 2025. Every dollar donated to the AFAF stays within the Air Force community, directly helping fellow service members in times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)