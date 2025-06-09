19 AW hosts retreat ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 19th Airlift Wing participated in an Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) retreat ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 7, 2025. The AFAF supports the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation, which provides housing and care for retired Air Force officers and their spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)