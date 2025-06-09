19 AW hosts retreat ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Base honor guard members stand at parade rest during an Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) retreat ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 7, 2025. AFAF is an annual campaign that raises money to support Air Force families in need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)