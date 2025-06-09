19 AW hosts retreat ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Keith Mauger, 19th Operations Support Squadron forecaster, speaks about the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) during a retreat ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 7, 2025. The annual AFAF campaign encourages Airmen to donate through payroll deductions, one-time contributions, or fundraising events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)