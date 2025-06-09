Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19 AW hosts retreat ceremony [Image 6 of 8]

    19 AW hosts retreat ceremony

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett 

    19th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Keith Mauger, 19th Operations Support Squadron forecaster, speaks about the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) during a retreat ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 7, 2025. The annual AFAF campaign encourages Airmen to donate through payroll deductions, one-time contributions, or fundraising events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)

