19 AW hosts retreat ceremony

Base honor guard members prepare to fold the U.S. flag during an Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) retreat ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 7, 2025. The AFAF campaign runs annually, giving Airmen the opportunity to support their own through charitable donations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)