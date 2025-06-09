19 AW hosts retreat ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Base honor guard members prepare to fold the U.S. flag during an Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) retreat ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 7, 2025. The AFAF directly benefits active duty, retired, and reserve Air Force members, along with their families and surviving spouses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)