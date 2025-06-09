19 AW hosts retreat ceremony

The 19th Airlift Wing salutes the U.S. flag in an Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) retreat ceremony at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 7, 2025. The AFAF ensures that Air Force families have access to grants, loans, and scholarships during times of financial uncertainty. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Saisha Cornett)
