Anchorage Navy Week Enlistment Ceremony at Chinooks Game

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (June 19, 2025) – U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Justin Shaw, assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest, throws the ceremonial first pitch before a Chugiak-Eagle River Chinooks baseball game at Lee Jordan Field during Anchorage Navy Week. The event highlighted the Navy’s connection with the local community and celebrated the service of Sailors participating in outreach efforts across the Anchorage area. Navy Week is the Navy’s signature outreach program, bringing Sailors to communities that typically do not have a naval presence to build connections through public events, education, and service. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. The command’s mission is to recruit the next generation of warrior Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)