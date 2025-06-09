Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchorage Navy Week Enlistment Ceremony at Chinooks Game [Image 5 of 17]

    EAGLE RIVER, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Torrey Lee  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest

    EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (June 19, 2025) – Navy recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest speak with future Sailors as they prepare to take the oath of enlistment before a baseball game at Lee Jordan Field during Anchorage Navy Week. Local families and community members gathered to celebrate the next generation of Sailors. Navy Week is the Navy’s signature outreach program, bringing Sailors to communities that typically do not have a naval presence to build connections through public events, education, and service. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. The command’s mission is to recruit the next generation of warrior Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 03:06
    Photo ID: 9124136
    VIRIN: 250523-N-CJ186-1034
    Resolution: 4699x3133
    Size: 12.28 MB
    Location: EAGLE RIVER, ALASKA, US
    baseball
    alaska
    navy week
    anchorage
    navy

