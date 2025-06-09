Anchorage Navy Week Enlistment Ceremony at Chinooks Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (June 19, 2025) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Rick Jarchow, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest, prepares to deliver the oath of enlistment to future Sailors during a ceremony at Lee Jordan Field as part of Anchorage Navy Week. The oath of enlistment is a solemn promise to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, marking the official start of a Sailor’s commitment to service and country. Navy Week is the Navy’s signature outreach program, bringing Sailors to communities that typically do not have a naval presence to build connections through public events, education, and service. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. The command’s mission is to recruit the next generation of warrior Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)