Anchorage Navy Week Enlistment Ceremony at Chinooks Game

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (June 19, 2025) – U.S. Navy Cmdr. Rick Jarchow, commanding officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest, speaks with a local resident about his Navy experience during Anchorage Navy Week at Lee Jordan Field. These conversations foster connections between the Navy and the public, offering insight into life in the fleet and the opportunities military service can provide. Navy Week is the Navy’s signature outreach program, bringing Sailors to communities that typically do not have a naval presence to build connections through public events, education, and service. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. The command’s mission is to recruit the next generation of warrior Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)