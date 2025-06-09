Anchorage Navy Week Enlistment Ceremony at Chinooks Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (June 19, 2025) – A local resident takes a selfie with Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest during Anchorage Navy Week at Lee Jordan Field. Events like this foster meaningful connections between the Navy and the communities it serves, helping to highlight the people behind the uniform. Navy Week is the Navy’s signature outreach program, bringing Sailors to communities that typically do not have a naval presence to build connections through public events, education, and service. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. The command’s mission is to recruit the next generation of warrior Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)