Anchorage Navy Week Enlistment Ceremony at Chinooks Game

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (June 19, 2025) – Senior Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Brandon Lewis, an officer recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest, speaks with a future Sailor about Navy service and tradition during Anchorage Navy Week. Families lined the field to support the event and celebrate those preparing to take the oath of enlistment. Navy Week is the Navy’s signature outreach program, bringing Sailors to communities that typically do not have a naval presence to build connections through public events, education, and service. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. The command’s mission is to recruit the next generation of warrior Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)