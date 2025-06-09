Anchorage Navy Week Enlistment Ceremony at Chinooks Game

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska (June 19, 2025) – Future Sailors place their hands over their hearts during the national anthem before an enlistment ceremony at Lee Jordan Field during Anchorage Navy Week. The ceremony took place ahead of a local baseball game, with community members and families in attendance to support the next generation of Sailors as they prepared to take the oath of enlistment. Navy Week is the Navy’s signature outreach program, bringing Sailors to communities that typically do not have a naval presence to build connections through public events, education, and service. Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Northwest manages more than 34 enlisted and officer recruiting stations throughout Washington, Idaho, Montana and Alaska. The command’s mission is to recruit the next generation of warrior Sailors from the Pacific Northwest, focusing on high-quality candidates who will enhance the readiness of America’s Navy and inspire future leadership. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Torrey W. Lee)