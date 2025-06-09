Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Sailor assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 guides U.S. Governor Ron DeSantis, State of Florida, through a P-8A Poseidon aircraft during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. Engagements with congressional leaders highlight the importance of modernization, readiness, and strategic presence in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)