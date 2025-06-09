Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Christiansen, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team avionics craftsman, conducts a media interview during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The international event showcases allied air and defense capabilities, reinforcing the United States' commitment to integrated deterrence and collective security alongside NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
