Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Christiansen, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team avionics craftsman, talks with German soldiers during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)