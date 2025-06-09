Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 10 of 15]

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    06.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Christiansen, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team avionics craftsman, talks with German soldiers during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.18.2025 05:12
    Photo ID: 9120560
    VIRIN: 250617-F-VB704-1366
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: PARIS, PARIS, FR
    NATO
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    F-35A Lightning II
    Fight to win
    F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team
    Paris Airshow 2025

