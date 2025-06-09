Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

U.S. service members and Aerospace Industries Association members jump for a group photo in front of an MQ-9 Reaper during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The Airmen showcased the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft, highlighting the U.S. commitment to modernization, integrated deterrence, and strengthening partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
