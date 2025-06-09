Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman interacts with students from the College Blois-Vienne during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The international event showcases allied air and defense capabilities, reinforcing the United States' commitment to integrated deterrence and collective security alongside NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)