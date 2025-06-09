Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

U.S. Governor Ron DeSantis, State of Florida, speaks with U.S. Air Force Airmen during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. Engagements with congressional leaders highlight the importance of modernization, readiness, and strategic presence in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2025 05:12
|Photo ID:
|9120559
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-VB704-1292
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|5.04 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
