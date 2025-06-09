Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen speak with Michael J. Vaccarro, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Defense Trade Controls Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, in front of an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 17, 2025. The 55th Paris Airshow is the world’s largest international Air and Space show. This year’s event will feature an F-35A Lightning II demonstration and showcase U.S. Air Force, Army and Navy static aircraft and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)