Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Army culinary specialists from the 1st Armored Division prepare slices of cake for partygoers during the 250th U.S. Army Birthday celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 14, 2025. Army culinary specialists from across the 1st AD competed for bragging rights in a baking competition to find the highest quality cakes for the monumental anniversary.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 12:00
    Photo ID: 9118321
    VIRIN: 250614-A-KV967-9977
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration [Image 10 of 10], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration
    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration
    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration
    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration
    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration
    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration
    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration
    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration
    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration
    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    soldier
    quality of life
    IMCOM
    family
    AMC
    army

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download