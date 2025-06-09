Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration

Army culinary specialists from the 1st Armored Division prepare slices of cake for partygoers during the 250th U.S. Army Birthday celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 14, 2025. Army culinary specialists from across the 1st AD competed for bragging rights in a baking competition to find the highest quality cakes for the monumental anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 12:00
|Photo ID:
|9118321
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-KV967-9977
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
