Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration

Sgt. Jessica Brust, a 1st Armored Division Band Soldier and vocalist, performs at the 250th U.S. Army Birthday celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 14, 2025. The event, hosted by Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, the Department of Defense's only open-air marketplace of its kind, offered partygoers free food, treat trucks and water slides to beat the heat while Brust and the 1st AD Band rock band entertained. For over 80 years, the 1st Armored Division Band has provided musical support and boosted morale for "Old Ironsides" soldiers, families, and communities.