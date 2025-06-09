A 1st Armored Division Band Soldier and musician performs during the 250th U.S. Army Birthday celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 14, 2025. The 1st Armored Division Band is a cornerstone of "Old Ironsides" morale, performing diverse musical styles to support military ceremonies and community events. Hosted by Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, the Department of Defense's only open-air marketplace of its kind, the celebration was paired with a "Splash Bash" party that covered the pavilion at Freedom Crossing with water slides and games to help attendees beat the summer heat.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 11:59
|Photo ID:
|9118322
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-KV967-9997
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration [Image 10 of 10], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS