Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration

A 1st Armored Division Band Soldier and musician performs during the 250th U.S. Army Birthday celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 14, 2025. The 1st Armored Division Band is a cornerstone of "Old Ironsides" morale, performing diverse musical styles to support military ceremonies and community events. Hosted by Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, the Department of Defense's only open-air marketplace of its kind, the celebration was paired with a "Splash Bash" party that covered the pavilion at Freedom Crossing with water slides and games to help attendees beat the summer heat.