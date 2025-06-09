Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration

    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A 1st Armored Division Band Soldier and musician performs during the 250th U.S. Army Birthday celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 14, 2025. The 1st Armored Division Band is a cornerstone of "Old Ironsides" morale, performing diverse musical styles to support military ceremonies and community events. Hosted by Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, the Department of Defense's only open-air marketplace of its kind, the celebration was paired with a "Splash Bash" party that covered the pavilion at Freedom Crossing with water slides and games to help attendees beat the summer heat.

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 11:59
    Photo ID: 9118322
    VIRIN: 250614-A-KV967-9997
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration [Image 10 of 10], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    soldier
    quality of life
    IMCOM
    family
    AMC
    army

