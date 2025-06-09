A partygoer takes aim at dunking a Soldier during the 250th U.S. Army Birthday celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 14, 2025. Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, the Department of Defense's only open-air marketplace of its kind, hosted the event. Attendees beat the heat with free food, treat trucks, and water slides, while tthe 1st Armored Division Band rock band performed. Troops from the Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program volunteered at the dunk tank, adding to the fun.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9118317
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-KV967-9946
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration [Image 10 of 10], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.