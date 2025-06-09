Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A partygoer takes aim at dunking a Soldier during the 250th U.S. Army Birthday celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 14, 2025. Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, the Department of Defense's only open-air marketplace of its kind, hosted the event. Attendees beat the heat with free food, treat trucks, and water slides, while tthe 1st Armored Division Band rock band performed. Troops from the Fort Bliss Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program volunteered at the dunk tank, adding to the fun.