A 1st Armored Division Band Soldier and musician performs on the keyboard during the 250th U.S. Army Birthday celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 14, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9118316
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-KV967-9923
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration [Image 10 of 10], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.