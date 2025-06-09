Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration [Image 8 of 10]

    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A partygoer takes his shot at the dunk tank while Soldiers look on during the 250th U.S. Army Birthday celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 14, 2025. Hosted by Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, the Department of Defense's only open-air marketplace of its kind, Soldiers from the installation's Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program volunteered their Saturday at the dunk tank to support the community during the monumental anniversary and celebration. BOSS is a U.S. Army FMWR program that supports the overall quality of life for single Soldiers, providing opportunities for leisure, recreation, and community service.

