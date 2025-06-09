Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A partygoer takes his shot at the dunk tank while Soldiers look on during the 250th U.S. Army Birthday celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 14, 2025. Hosted by Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, the Department of Defense's only open-air marketplace of its kind, Soldiers from the installation's Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program volunteered their Saturday at the dunk tank to support the community during the monumental anniversary and celebration. BOSS is a U.S. Army FMWR program that supports the overall quality of life for single Soldiers, providing opportunities for leisure, recreation, and community service.