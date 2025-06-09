Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration [Image 6 of 10]

    Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2025

    Photo by David Poe  

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, the rear detachment 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, speaks to partygoers during the 250th U.S. Army Birthday celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 14, 2025. Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, the Department of Defense's only open-air marketplace of its kind, hosted the event. Attendees beat the heat with free food, treat trucks, and water slides, while Sgt. Jessica Brust and the 1st Armored Division rock band performed. “Unlike the Navy or Air Force, which use people to operate their equipment, for the Army, the people are the force,” said Crooks. “That’s why it means so much to celebrate this moment with our veterans. They are a living example of the Army’s motto: This We’ll Defend.”

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 12:01
    Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration [Image 10 of 10], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

