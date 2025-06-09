Soldiers, Community Mark 250 Years of Army Service at Fort Bliss Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Rory Crooks, the rear detachment 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss commanding general, speaks to partygoers during the 250th U.S. Army Birthday celebration at Fort Bliss, Texas, June 14, 2025. Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, the Department of Defense's only open-air marketplace of its kind, hosted the event. Attendees beat the heat with free food, treat trucks, and water slides, while Sgt. Jessica Brust and the 1st Armored Division rock band performed. “Unlike the Navy or Air Force, which use people to operate their equipment, for the Army, the people are the force,” said Crooks. “That’s why it means so much to celebrate this moment with our veterans. They are a living example of the Army’s motto: This We’ll Defend.”