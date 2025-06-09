Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Scott Delius, right, Secretary of Defense Representative in Europe, the Defense Advisor for the U.S. Mission to NATO, coins U.S. Air Force Airmen during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 16, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. Engagements with congressional leaders highlight the importance of modernization, readiness, and strategic presence in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)