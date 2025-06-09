Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. government, military and industry representatives participate in a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 16, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. Engagements with congressional leaders highlight the importance of modernization, readiness, and strategic presence in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)