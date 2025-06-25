USAF showcased global airpower, innovation at Paris Air Show

U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa led the U.S. military’s presence at the 2025 Paris Air Show last week, highlighting the U.S. Air Force’s commitment to innovation, international cooperation, and Allied readiness at one of the world’s most prominent aerospace events.



The event – which included public exhibitions, static and aerial demonstrations, and industry focused forums – concluded June 22.



Throughout the week, U.S. service members engaged with Allied and partner air forces, defense leaders, and global aerospace partners. For example, high school students from France, the United Kingdom, U.S. and Japan had an opportunity to showcase their engineering skills by launching a raw egg in a rocket and recovering it intact on landing in the International Rocketry Challenge. The partnership between the Aerospace Industries Association and U.S. Air Force also provided mentorship during a lunch session with the goal of cultivating the next generation of innovators.



The U.S. Army and Navy also contributed key capabilities, underscoring the joint nature of U.S. military operations in Europe and around the world.



“Military strength and economic security go hand in hand,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher “P.K.” Cassem, Deputy Director of Operations for USAFE-AFAFRICA and Air Boss for the Paris Air Show. “Our presence here strengthens alliances that fuel jobs, trade and investment at home while building security that lasts with our Allies, ensuring we can stand shoulder to shoulder, ready to fight and win.”



The U.S. presence featured a diverse mix of fighter, mobility, and remotely piloted aircraft, representing the ability to deliver airpower anytime, anywhere. Airmen from multiple commands, including Air Combat Command and Air Mobility Command, and the Air National Guard were on site conducting engagements and supporting aircraft displays.



U.S. military aircraft displayed at the 2025 Paris Air Show include:



F-35A Lightning II – fifth-generation multirole stealth fighter (U.S. Air Force)

F-15E Strike Eagle – dual-role fighter (U.S. Air Force)

KC-46A Pegasus – aerial refueling tanker (U.S. Air Force)

C-130J Super Hercules – tactical airlift aircraft (U.S. Air Force)

C-17 Globemaster III – strategic airlift aircraft (U.S. Air Force)

MQ-9 Reaper – remotely piloted aircraft for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and precision strike (U.S. Air Force)

P-8A Poseidon – maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft (U.S. Navy)

CH-47 Chinook – heavy-lift helicopter (U.S. Army)

UH-60 Black Hawk – utility helicopter (U.S. Army)

The U.S.’s participation underscored a commitment to peace through strength, technological advancement, and solidarity with France and Allied nations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2025 Date Posted: 06.25.2025 09:30 Story ID: 501457 Location: LE BOURGET, FR Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF showcased global airpower, innovation at Paris Air Show, by 1st Lt. Heather Cozad Staley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.