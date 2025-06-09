Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Scott Delius, center, Secretary of Defense Representative in Europe, the Defense Advisor for the U.S. Mission to NATO, poses for a group photo with U.S. Air Force Airmen in front of an F-35A Lightning II during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 16, 2025. The international event showcases allied air and defense capabilities, reinforcing the United States' commitment to integrated deterrence and collective security alongside NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)