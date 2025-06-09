Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 12 of 12]

    Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

    PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    Mr. Scott Delius, center, Secretary of Defense Representative in Europe, the Defense Advisor for the U.S. Mission to NATO, poses for a group photo with U.S. Air Force Airmen in front of an F-35A Lightning II during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 16, 2025. The international event showcases allied air and defense capabilities, reinforcing the United States' commitment to integrated deterrence and collective security alongside NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 02:35
    Photo ID: 9117402
    VIRIN: 250616-F-VB704-1772
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.69 MB
    Location: PARIS, PARIS, FR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Stronger Together
    F-35A Lightning II
    Fight to win
    Paris Airshow 2025

