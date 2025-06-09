The Patrouille de France aerial demonstration team and the Fédération Française de Parachutisme team perform during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 16, 2025. The airshow provides a global platform for showcasing U.S. airpower and strengthening defense ties with allies and partners. Engagements with congressional leaders highlight the importance of modernization, readiness, and strategic presence in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 02:35
|Photo ID:
|9117391
|VIRIN:
|250616-F-VB704-1096
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.36 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.