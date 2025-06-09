Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ms. Kelli L. Seybolt, right, Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, Office of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, Headquarters U.S. Air Force the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, raises the U.S. flag during the opening ceremony for the U.S. pavilion at the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 16, 2025. U.S. participation in the world’s largest international air and space trade show underscores America’s commitment to transatlantic security and highlights how strong alliances support jobs, trade and investment in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)