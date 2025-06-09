Ms. Kelli L. Seybolt, right, Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, Office of the Under Secretary of the Air Force, Headquarters U.S. Air Force the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia, raises the U.S. flag during the opening ceremony for the U.S. pavilion at the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 16, 2025. U.S. participation in the world’s largest international air and space trade show underscores America’s commitment to transatlantic security and highlights how strong alliances support jobs, trade and investment in the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2025 02:35
|Photo ID:
|9117395
|VIRIN:
|250616-F-VB704-1178
|Resolution:
|8136x5424
|Size:
|14.33 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, PARIS, FR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025 [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.