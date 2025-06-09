Airpower on Display at Paris Airshow 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capts. William Eris, left, and Aidan Bermingham, center, 49th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilots, speak to U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen, State of Nevada, during the Paris Airshow at Le Bourget Airport, France, June 16, 2025. The engagement highlights U.S. military presence in Europe and emphasizes the importance of modernization, joint readiness, and integrated partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)