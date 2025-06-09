Chef Andre Rush, retired Army Master Sgt., and former White House Chef, interacts with festival attendees during the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The festival featured vehicle displays, hands-on exhibits, and interactive experiences that showcased Army life and celebrated 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
|06.14.2025
|06.16.2025 18:44
|9116848
|250614-A-YY901-2446
|8256x5504
|17.9 MB
|US
|4
|0
This work, 250th Army Birthday Festival [Image 23 of 23], by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.