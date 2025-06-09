250th Army Birthday Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier shows a fesival attendee the interior of a Styker armored vehicle during the the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The festival featured vehicle displays, hands-on exhibits, and interactive experiences that showcased Army life and celebrated 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)