A U.S. Soldier shows a fesival attendee the interior of a Styker armored vehicle during the the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The festival featured vehicle displays, hands-on exhibits, and interactive experiences that showcased Army life and celebrated 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
This work, 250th Army Birthday Festival [Image 23 of 23], by PFC Jose Rolando Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.