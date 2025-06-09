250th Army Birthday Festival

A festivalgoer tests her strength on the U.S. Army punch machine during the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The name "SGT STOUT" honors a fallen soldier, continuing the Army tradition of memorializing heroes through vehicle dedications. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
