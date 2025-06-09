250th Army Birthday Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chef Andre Rush, retired Army Master Sgt. and former White House Chef, and U.S. Army culinary specialists, puts on a live cooking demonstration during the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The festival featured vehicle displays, hands-on exhibits, and interactive experiences that showcased Army life and celebrated 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)