250th Army Birthday Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A SGT STOUT Manuever-Short Range Air Defense (M-SHOARAD) Stryker is on display during the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The name "SGT STOUT" honors a fallen soldier, continuing the Army tradition of memorializing heroes through vehicle dedications. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)