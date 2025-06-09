250th Army Birthday Festival

A SGT STOUT Manuever-Short Range Air Defense (M-SHOARAD) Stryker is on display during the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The name "SGT STOUT" honors a fallen soldier, continuing the Army tradition of memorializing heroes through vehicle dedications. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)
