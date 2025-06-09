250th Army Birthday Festival

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chef Andre Rush, retired Army Master Sgt., and former White House Chef, interacts with festival attendees during the U.S. Army 250th Birthday Festival on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., June 14, 2025. The festival featured vehicle displays, hands-on exhibits, and interactive experiences that showcased Army life and celebrated 250 years of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jose Rolando Garcia)