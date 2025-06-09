Mountain Reception Company Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Joshua Holt, incoming Commander for Mountain Reception Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), delivers remarks during the MRC Change of Command Ceremony, June 16, 2025, at the Nash Gym on Fort Drum, New York. The MRC bid farewell to the outgoing commander Capt. Thomas G. Stackhouse, and welcomed the incoming commander Capt. Joshua Holt. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)