Sgt. Brian Dolan, assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Band, plays his trombone during the Mountain Reception Company Change of Command Ceremony, June 16, 2025, at the Nash Gym on Fort Drum, New York. The MRC bid farewell to outgoing commander Capt. Thomas G. Stackhouse, and welcomed the incoming commander Capt. Joshua Holt. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2025 17:28
|Photo ID:
|9116497
|VIRIN:
|250616-A-LR057-1002
|Resolution:
|5150x3433
|Size:
|10.13 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Reception Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.