    Mountain Reception Company Change of Command Ceremony [Image 1 of 7]

    Mountain Reception Company Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Brian Dolan, assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Band, plays his trombone during the Mountain Reception Company Change of Command Ceremony, June 16, 2025, at the Nash Gym on Fort Drum, New York. The MRC bid farewell to outgoing commander Capt. Thomas G. Stackhouse, and welcomed the incoming commander Capt. Joshua Holt. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.16.2025 17:28
    Photo ID: 9116497
    VIRIN: 250616-A-LR057-1002
    Resolution: 5150x3433
    Size: 10.13 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    10th Mountain Division
    ChangeofCommand
    Fort Drum
    U.S. Army
    MRC

