Sgt. Brian Dolan, assigned to the 10th Mountain Division Band, plays his trombone during the Mountain Reception Company Change of Command Ceremony, June 16, 2025, at the Nash Gym on Fort Drum, New York. The MRC bid farewell to outgoing commander Capt. Thomas G. Stackhouse, and welcomed the incoming commander Capt. Joshua Holt. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)