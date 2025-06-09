Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The American flag and the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI) flag are displayed during the Mountain Reception Company Change of Command Ceremony, June 16, 2025, at the Nash Gym, on Fort Drum, New York. MRC bid farewell to the outgoing commander Capt. Thomas G. Stackhouse, and welcomed the incoming commander Capt. Joshua Holt. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mariah Aguilar)